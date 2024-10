Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Thursday met with his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah during his visit to Qatar, said the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The meeting was held in the Qatari capital Doha after Guler was welcomed in a military ceremony, the ministry stated on X.

No further information was provided by the ministry regarding the meeting.

Starting on Wednesday, Yasar Guler is paying an official visit to Qatar.