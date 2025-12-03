Netflix used ‘stolen footage’ in docuseries about disgraced rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, lawyers say

Disgraced US hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs slammed a new Netflix docuseries about himself as a "shameful hit piece" which used "stolen footage that was never authorized for release," CNN reported on Tuesday.

Citing Combs spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, the outlet said Combs-who was convicted this summer on prostitution-related charges-had been filming himself for "decades" for an eventual documentary.

Footage seen in the new Netflix series was filmed just a few days before his arrest in September 2024, said Engelmayer.

"We need to find someone who will work with us who has worked in the dirtiest of dirty businesses," Diddy, now 56, says at the beginning of the trailer to the series Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Combs' lawyers issued a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix demanding the docuseries not be released.

The Netflix series, produced by his longtime rival, rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, unpacks "shocking allegations" behind Combs and his Bad Boy empire, according to the series description.

After being convicted in July of transportation to engage in prostitution, the mogul was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.





