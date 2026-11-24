South Korea scrambled fighter jets early Tuesday after several Russian military aircraft entered its air defense identification zone over the East Sea, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the Russian aircraft entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), approaching Ulleung Island before leaving the area.

"We detected the movement before the Russian aircraft's entry into KADIZ and deployed fighter jets to conduct tactical maneuvers in case of contingencies," the JCS said.

The military confirmed that the Russian aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace, contradicting an earlier emergency alert issued by the Interior Ministry.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said Seoul planned to summon a Russian diplomat later Tuesday to lodge a formal complaint.

A JCS official said the Russian aircraft flew close to South Korean airspace before heading toward the East Sea following the military's response.

The incident also triggered confusion among residents of Ulleung Island after the Interior Ministry issued an air raid warning, urging people to seek shelter underground.

Authorities lifted the warning three minutes later after the Russian aircraft left the area.

The North Gyeongsang provincial government subsequently issued a separate notification incorrectly identifying the Russian warplanes as suspected North Korean aircraft.

Provincial authorities issued a correction around 40 minutes later.

An air defense identification zone extends beyond a country's sovereign airspace and is used to identify and monitor approaching aircraft.