A German-Ukrainian defense company said Monday that its interceptor unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shot down a Russian jet-powered attack drone during combat testing in Ukraine.

Quantum WIY Industries said its SPYS interceptor drone successfully intercepted a Russian Geran-5 K5-K drone, according to a statement released by German defense company Quantum Systems, which established the joint venture with Ukraine's WIY Drones.

Sven Kruck, co-CEO of Quantum Systems, said the company was working with Ukrainian military brigades to adapt its technology to counter evolving Russian aerial threats.

"While Russia continues to adapt its attack systems, we work with Ukrainian brigades to adjust our systems accordingly. SPYS is already delivering results in real combat conditions. Against real threats. On real missions. In Ukraine. Now," he said in a statement posted on his social media account.

According to WIY Drones, the SPYS is a high-speed interceptor UAV designed to engage both attack and reconnaissance drones and protect military positions, mobile units and critical infrastructure.

The company said the system can reach speeds of approximately 450 kilometers (279 miles) per hour and operate at altitudes of up to 4 kilometers (2.49 miles).

Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the GUR, reported in early November that Russian forces had started deploying the K5-K variant of the Geran-5 in attacks on Ukrainian cities in early autumn.

The agency said the drone's aerodynamic design and technical characteristics allowed it to be classified as a "compact cruise missile."

It also reported that the aircraft could exceed speeds of 450 kilometers per hour and reach an altitude of 6 kilometers (3.72 miles).