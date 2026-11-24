Two senior Democratic senators urged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday to press Israel to allow more winter supplies into Gaza after heavy rain flooded more than 70,000 tents in the enclave.

"Mr. Secretary, we urge you to use the leverage of the United States to ensure there is no obstacle to allowing sufficient rescue equipment, shelter, and other critical winter supplies into Gaza," Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Brian Schatz wrote in a letter to Rubio.

They wrote that Israel's "extensive review and approval processes can delay or block many supplies" and noted that Kerem Shalom "remains the only crossing open for aid."

According to the letter, the State Department and the Board of Peace have told Congress about problems caused by "the Israeli government's narrow definition of non-allowable dual-use items that includes wooden tent poles and other items critical for shelter."

The senators asked Rubio to press for immediate clearance of tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other winter supplies already staged outside Gaza, as well as the opening of additional crossings.

They also called for "a published, pre-agreed list of essential humanitarian items exempt from dual-use review" and "restored operating access for experienced international humanitarian organizations."

"Just as we can all agree that Hamas must disarm and cannot again be allowed to govern Gaza, we surely agree that repairing tents, ensuring people don't have to live in sewage, and providing warmth to freezing children is a basic human obligation," they wrote.

The UN said on Nov. 11 that more than 150,000 tents bought by humanitarian partners and member states were waiting outside Gaza for Israeli permission to enter.

"Ultimately, we need the Israeli authorities to cooperate with giving the permissions so that we can bring those tents in," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said at the time.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said on the same day that waiting for a new Israeli government to form was "not an acceptable excuse" for delays in getting winter supplies into Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 176,000, mostly women and children, while destroying 90% of the territory's infrastructure.