Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes oath as the country's Prime Minister at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 11, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to return home from India on Dec. 16, Bangladesh's Victory Day, the Bangladeshi news outlet Daily Waadaa reported Tuesday.

Hasina's former state minister for information Mohammad Ali Arafat confirmed the development to Anadolu.

"Yes, she has decided the date. Now it is up to the current administration of Bangladesh to facilitate her return," he said.

It marks the first time that Hasina has set a specific date for her return since fleeing to India on Aug. 5, 2024 following a mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule.

Hasina has also asked the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return from New Delhi aboard national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Monday that Hasina would be arrested and sent to jail upon her return.

Dhaka has sought Hasina's extradition from India under the two countries' existing extradition treaty.

The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions and a spate of violent incidents since Hasina sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month.

Hasina's Awami League party remains barred from political activities in Bangladesh.

She was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity committed during the 2024 uprising.

Bangladesh celebrates Victory Day on Dec. 16, marking the 1971 surrender of Pakistani forces that ended the nine-month Liberation War and paved the way for the country's independence.