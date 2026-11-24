Ahmad Tibi, deputy speaker of Israel's Knesset, filed a formal complaint Monday accusing Israeli comedian Guy Hochman of assaulting him inside the parliament building.

The complaint was submitted to Knesset Officer Yuval Chen following an incident outside the parliamentary office of the Arab Joint List, Tibi's office said in a statement.

According to the complaint, Hochman approached Tibi from behind, grabbed him and thrust a phone in his face, prompting the lawmaker to push the device away in self-defense.

Tibi said the incident could not be dismissed as a prank, particularly amid mounting threats and incitement against him since the recent Knesset elections.

He also questioned the absence of Knesset guards, saying an Arab who behaved similarly toward a Jewish minister would have been immediately tackled by security personnel.

Tibi demanded an urgent investigation into the incident and possible security failures, stressing that Arab lawmakers were entitled to the same protection as their Jewish counterparts.

Hochman claimed that Tibi had hit him during the encounter.

The content creator has performed for Israeli troops in Gaza as part of his reserve military service

He drew criticism in January 2024 after posting a video mocking Gaza's destruction and dubbing a damaged hotel the "Gush Katif Hotel" after a former Israeli settlement bloc in the enclave.