South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reiterated his call for dialogue with North Korea amid speculation over a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Trump's Asian tour.

"Everyone would agree that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are a prerequisite for realizing mutual prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region," Lee said Thursday during his address to the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"I hope that the door to dialogue with North Korea will open again, leading to discussions on ending the long-running war on the Korean Peninsula and building a lasting peace regime," he said, calling on countries in the region to support such efforts.

Trump earlier said he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour, though Pyongyang has not confirmed any such arrangement.

South and North Korea technically remain at war, as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Established in 1989, the APEC forum comprises 21 member economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

It accounts for more than 60% of global GDP and around 40% of the world's population.





