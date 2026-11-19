North Korea has expanded its original uranium enrichment facility at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said construction of an extension to the facility began in mid-September and was completed externally by late October.

"The ongoing expansion of the DPRK's uranium enrichment program remains a cause for serious concern," Grossi said in a statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The agency has not had access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. It now monitors the country's nuclear activities mainly through satellite imagery and publicly available information.

Grossi also reported ongoing operations at uranium enrichment facilities in Yongbyon and Kangson, as well as construction of an additional enrichment facility at Yongbyon.



