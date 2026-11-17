The southern Indian state of Keralam is set to cull thousands of birds after bird flu was confirmed at two poultry farms, prompting authorities to step up measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

Around 26,000 birds will be culled on Wednesday as part of the containment measures, the Press Trust of India reported.

The infection was confirmed at farms in Alappuzha district, where quails, chickens and ducks were found to be infected, the report said.

Officials said samples collected from the farms tested positive for bird flu at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, central India.

Neighbouring southern state Tamil Nadu has also intensified surveillance following the confirmation of H5N1 infection at poultry farms in one of its districts. Authorities there have culled around thousands of chickens to contain the outbreak.

Earlier, Japan confirmed its second highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak of the season last week at a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture, which housed approximately 40,000 chickens.





