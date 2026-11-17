Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, pledging closer cooperation in defense, technology, critical minerals and energy.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Macron said the two countries would draw up a roadmap for defense industry cooperation and establish a joint center to counter hybrid threats.

The two sides will also cooperate on critical minerals processing and technology transfer, Anwar said.

Malaysia is seeking support from the French government and industry for regional power projects, including a proposed undersea cable connecting Sarawak state to Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore, he added.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of several cooperation documents, including memorandums of understanding on energy transition and critical minerals.

Their defense ministers also exchanged documents outlining a roadmap for bilateral defense capabilities and industrial partnerships, a revised security agreement on classified documents, and a letter of intent supporting the establishment of a regional center to combat hybrid threats.

Other agreements included cooperation on a joint computing platform and a letter of intent on the procurement of combat, search and rescue helicopters for the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Anwar said discussions also covered trade and investment, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, education and talent development, as well as cultural ties, according to a social media post.

He said Malaysia welcomed further French investment in high-potential sectors that could boost economic competitiveness and create high-value jobs.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international developments, "particularly the humanitarian tragedy in Palestine and the conflict in Ukraine," stressing the urgent need to end the conflict, uphold justice and respect international law.

Macron is visiting Malaysia for the first time since taking office.





