North Korean premier Pak Thae Song to visit China

North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song will visit China this week, Beijing announced Thursday.

The visit comes at the invitation of the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China and the Chinese government, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Pak will lead a party and government delegation on an official visit from Friday to Sunday and attend an event marking the 65th anniversary of the China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, Mao said.

The treaty was signed on July 11, 1961.

Pak's trip comes weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to North Korea last month.

China's is main trading partner of North Korea, which is one of the most sanctioned nations in the world due to its nuclear program.

Earlier this month, Xi vowed to steer bilateral relations with North Korea toward "long-term" and "stable" development of "the socialist cause of the two countries."