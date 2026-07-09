IRGC says it targeted infrastructure at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain: State media

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it targeted infrastructure and facilities at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, vowing not to "leave the US military's aggressions unanswered."

In a statement shared by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said the US violated its promises by conducting strikes in southern coastal provinces of Iran.

It warned the US military that "if it repeats its aggression, our crushing responses will be extended to other US bases in the region."

"In the first stage of retaliatory measures against the American treaty-breakers, the warriors of the IRGC's naval and aerospace forces, in a joint missile and drone operation, struck key infrastructure and facilities at two US-occupied colonial bases in Arifan and Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, and Jafair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, just hours after the enemy's attacks and in various locations across the country," it said.

The developments came after Iranian media reported a new wave of US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

The US military's Central Command said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran to further degrade its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.