South Korea begins mass production of homegrown KF-21 fighter jet

South Korea on Wednesday rolled out its first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet, marking the start of mass production.

During a ceremony, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged to make the East Asian nation one of the world's top four defense powers.

"South Korea has finally secured weapons to protect peace with its own technology not only on land and sea but also in the air," Lee said at the event in Sacheon, about 296 kilometers (184 miles) southeast of Seoul, Yonhap reported.

Seoul launched the KF-21 development program in 2015 to produce a supersonic fighter to replace its aging fleet of US-made F-4 and F-5 jets.

"The KF-21 fighter jets, designed with our own technology and built with our own hands, are finally being rolled out," Lee said. "This fighter jet embodies the fervent aspirations for self-reliant defense that we have dreamed of for more than half a century."

South Korea aims to export the KF-21 to Indonesia and is seeking to sign a contract by the end of the month during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to Seoul. The country plans to sell 16 aircraft, which would mark its first overseas sale of an indigenous fighter jet.





