Philippine lawmakers open impeachment hearings against Vice President Sara Duterte

Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday opened impeachment hearings against Vice President Sara Duterte, who did not attend proceedings, citing constitutional objections, local media reported.

The House Committee on Justice began deliberations in absentia, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, with committee chair Gerville Luistro saying the process would move forward regardless. "The committee is duty-bound to carry out its constitutional mandate," she said.

The hearings focus on two remaining impeachment complaints after earlier petitions were withdrawn or dismissed on procedural grounds. Allegations include misuse of confidential funds, threats against officials, bribery claims and possible constitutional violations.

Duterte, 47, denied the accusations in a written response, calling the proceedings politically motivated.

If convicted, she would be removed from office and barred from seeking future elected positions.

The case unfolds amid an intensifying rift between the Philippines' two dominant political families: the Dutertes and the Marcoses. Duterte previously allied with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 elections, but the alliance has since fractured.

The Philippines' political system, in which the president and vice president are elected separately, has historically fueled tensions between the two offices. The vice president can run for president at the end of their term.

Duterte announced her candidacy for the 2028 election weeks before the hearings began.

Last year, more than two-thirds of lawmakers backed an impeachment complaint against Duterte, but in June the Supreme Court of the Philippines barred further proceedings for one year on due process grounds.

Duterte is the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently in custody at the International Criminal Court, over potential crimes against humanity linked to his anti-drug campaign.





