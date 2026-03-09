‘Will do what is necessary’ to protect energy supplies, says China on Mideast conflict

China on Monday vowed to secure its energy supplies amid the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East.

"The energy security is of vital importance for the world economy," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

"All parties have the responsibility to ensure a stable and unimpeded energy supply. China will do what is necessary to protect its energy security," Guo added.

The statement from China, which is highly dependent on energy imports from Gulf nations, comes amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, which has seen a sharp drop in maritime traffic. It is a key route that carries about 20 million barrels of oil daily.

The escalation in the Middle East comes after the US and Israel initiated a large-scale military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,250 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and 165 schoolgirls, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Separately, Guo said China "strongly condemns" the attack on UN interim forces in Lebanon and expressed "sympathy" with the injured.

"Any deliberate attack against the UN peacekeeping personnel amounts to a grave violation of international humanitarian law and UNSC resolution 1701," he said.

At least three members of the Ghanaian contingent serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured Friday after an Israeli strike targeted their position in southern Lebanon.

The peacekeepers of the UNIFIL, established in 1978 following Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon, were hit "inside their position" in the town of Qouzah in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the UN.

"The attack is unacceptable and must stop at once," said Guo.

"China urges relevant parties to immediately take measures to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of UN peacekeeping personnel," he added.





