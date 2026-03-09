Halkbank: Criminal case process in US ongoing for 9 Years nears end

In its statement, Halkbank said the bank, which has served Türkiye's economy for 88 years, will continue to operate in full compliance with all national and international regulations, maintaining strong, reliable and uninterrupted services.

''Regarding the criminal case filed against the bank in the US on October 15, 2019, Halkbank's Board of Directors decided to resolve the case through a settlement by signing a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice, Southern District of New York.

Under the settlement agreement, Halkbank has neither admitted to any criminal wrongdoing nor will it pay any judicial or administrative fines. Once a compliance report prepared by an expert organization is submitted to the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and a copy is provided to the US Southern District of New York, Halkbank and the US Southern District of New York will jointly file a letter with the court requesting the dismissal of the case.

With the court's approval, the criminal case in the US involving Halkbank, which has been ongoing for approximately nine years, will be concluded. Additionally, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has informed the bank that administrative proceedings related to Halkbank have been closed without any further action. This development is expected to positively impact the bank's access to international funding, correspondent networks, and global markets, strengthening its financial position.

Having served Türkiye's economy for 88 years, Halkbank affirmed that it will continue to operate in full compliance with all national and international regulations, maintaining strong, reliable, and uninterrupted services, while continuing to contribute to the growth of both the banking sector and the national economy.''





















