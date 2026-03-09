Russia ready to supply energy to Europe if it signals interest: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to supply energy to Europe if European countries signal interest, while noting that Moscow is increasing oil and gas deliveries to what he described as "reliable partners" in several regions.

Speaking at an event on energy issues, Putin said Russia will continue supplying oil and gas to countries that maintain dependable economic relations with Moscow.

"Russia will continue to supply oil and gas to those countries that themselves are reliable counterparties," he said.

Putin also indicated that Russia remains open to working with European countries on energy supplies but stressed that cooperation would depend on signals from European capitals about their readiness to work free from political considerations.

"If European companies and European buyers suddenly decide to reorient themselves and provide us with long-term, sustainable cooperation, free from political considerations, then please do so. We have never refused, and we are ready to work with Europeans as well," Putin said, adding that Moscow "needs some signals from them."

The Russian president further said global oil prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, increasing by more than 30%.

He warned that oil production linked to transportation through the Strait of Hormuz could face serious disruption, potentially stopping within the next month if instability continues in the region.