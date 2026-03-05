Indonesia arrests 13 Japanese nationals over alleged online scams

Indonesian authorities arrested 13 Japanese nationals in connection with alleged online scams in West Java, local media reported on Thursday.

The suspects were detained during a routine operation as the group allegedly posed as Japanese police officers to extort money from Japanese people through an organized online scheme, according to Jakarta Globe.

"The intelligence and enforcement team of the Bogor Immigration Office secured 13 foreign nationals. They were identified as Japanese citizens suspected of engaging in cybercrime, specifically online scamming," said acting director general of immigration, Yuldi Yusman.

Yuldi added that these Japanese conducted online fraud activities from Indonesia.





