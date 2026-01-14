‘Uphold international law,’ China tells US over Trump’s ‘own morality’

China on Wednesday urged the US to uphold the international law after President Donald Trump said the only thing that can stop him was his "own morality."

"The international law based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the corner stone of existing international order and important basis for settling international disputes," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"Upholding international law is key to defending international fairness and justice and preventing a return to the law of the jungle," Mao responded to a question about Trump's comment.

Without mentioning by name, Mao added: "Major countries need to take the lead in respecting international law and fulfilling their obligations under international law."

Asked whether there were any limits on his global powers, Trump told the New York Times in an interview last week on Wednesday: "Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me."

"I don't need international law," Trump said, adding: "I'm not looking to hurt people."

When pressed on whether his administration is required to abide by international law, Trump said, "I do," but added: "It depends what your definition of international law is."





