South Korea, Netherlands to deepen tech ties in semiconductors, quantum

South Korea and the Netherlands agreed Wednesday to expand cooperation in advanced industries, including semiconductors and quantum technology, to respond to global supply chain restructuring, according to Seoul's Industry Ministry

The two sides signed a letter of intent at a joint innovation committee meeting in The Hague, pledging closer collaboration to strengthen industrial competitiveness amid an intensifying global tech race, Yonhap News reported, citing a statement.

"South Korea and the Netherlands have continued to expand their cooperation for industrial technology development over the past 10 years, and we hope the latest joint innovation committee meeting becomes the starting point of another decade of cooperation," said Choi Yeon-woo, a ministry official in charge of industrial technology.

Since 2016, the two countries have launched more than 40 joint research and development projects for tech cooperation.



