South Korean president urges China to mediate with North Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has urged China to play a mediator role with North Korea amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, local media reported on Wednesday.

Lee said he made the request during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, asking Beijing to help facilitate dialogue on peninsula-related issues, including North Korea's nuclear program, according to Yonhap News.

"There's something I asked for from the Chinese side," Lee told reporters in Shanghai. "I would like (China) to play the role of a mediator on Korean Peninsula issues, including on the North Korean nuclear issue."

He said all communication channels between the two Koreas are currently blocked, with "zero trust" remaining and hostility dominating relations between the neighbors.

Lee arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a four-day state visit, his first trip to China since assuming office in June last year.

According to Lee, the Chinese leadership responded positively to his request. He said President Xi acknowledged past efforts and emphasized the need for patience, a view Lee said he shared.

"For quite a long time, we've effectively taken military offensive action against North Korea. North Korea was likely extremely nervous. In order to have dialogue with a counterpart, we have to understand the position of the other side."

Lee's visit coincided with hypersonic missile launches by North Korea on Sunday, marking Pyongyang's first ballistic missile test of the year. China is a key ally of North Korea.

Since taking office, Lee has sought to restore ties with Pyongyang, but North Korea has not responded. Inter-Korean relations deteriorated sharply under the previous administration of Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted last year after imposing controversial martial law.





