5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in China's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the tremor struck in the early hours of the day, with its epicenter in the Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of Xinjiang.

The quake, recorded at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers, caused no casualties or damage according to initial assessments.

Authorities reported that local transportation, communications networks, and the electricity grid were unaffected, and daily life and production activities continue as normal.