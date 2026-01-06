UKRAINES ALLIES TO MEET US ENVOYS IN PARIS IN LATEST DIPLOMATIC PUSH

Officials of many European countries that support Ukraine are due to meet in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a long-sought resolution of the Russian war against Ukraine with US representatives.



A total of 35 states are expected to attend the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, a group of Western countries working to end the almost four-year-long conflict.



According to information from Paris, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, will participate on behalf of the United States.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also awaited at the event, as is NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Russia will not take part.



The talks are expected to focus on a multinational force to secure peace between Russia and Ukraine, who have been fighting since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.



Discussions are also expected to centre on support for the Ukrainian army, long-term cooperation with Kiev on defence issues and support for the country in the event of new attacks by its neighbour.



The exact agenda for the meeting is not yet known.



French President Emmanuel Macron plans to announce the results at a press conference afterwards.



