6 soldiers killed, 2 injured in militant attacks in Pakistan

At least six Pakistani soldiers were killed in militant attacks in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said on Tuesday.

The attacks occurred in the Manato area of Kurram district late Monday afternoon, a police official at the district emergency control room told Anadolu over the phone.

"We have received reports that six soldiers were martyred and two others injured, while a dozen militants were also killed," he said, adding that the military has cordoned off the area and police have not yet been able to reach the site.

Security forces also killed a local militant commander identified as Usman Khyberi.

However, the military has not yet issued any statement regarding the latest attack on its personnel in the areas near the Afghan border.

The southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long been witnessing militant attacks, as the South Asian country has seen a surge in attacks in recent years.



