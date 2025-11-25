China asks Japan to 'unequivocally' state its 'consistent position' on Taiwan

China on Tuesday asked Japan to "unequivocally" state its "consistent position" on Taiwan, while Tokyo stressed it "totally maintains" its position on the island and "does not believe any review or reconsideration is necessary."

"Japanese authorities have repeatedly claimed that the Japanese government's position on the Taiwan question remains unchanged. So we have asked Japan repeatedly, what are the specifics of this consistent position?" Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news conference in Beijing.

"Can the Japanese side unequivocally state this consistent position. In fact, Japan is evading this request of China for Japan to retract the wrong remarks," she said, adding that the international community "has to question whether Japan has the sincerity and the intention to correct its mistakes."

Mao urged Japan to "correct its wrongdoing and stop creating trouble on issues related to China."

US President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which they discussed Taiwan. Xi stressed the return of Taiwan to mainland China was "an important part of the post-war international order."

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also spoke with Trump by phone, however, the readout released by Tokyo did not mention whether the two discussed Taiwan.

Mao said that the call with Xi was initiated by the US side. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had claimed that Xi initiated the call.

Mao said Taiwan is China's "internal affair and brooks no external interference."



TOKYO URGES CHINA TO 'FULFILL RESPONSIBILITIES APPROPRIATE TO ITS ROLE'



Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara separately said during a news conference on Tuesday that stable US-China ties are "extremely important" for Japan and the international community.

Tokyo, based on its relationship of trust with its ally Washington, will continue to urge China to "fulfill the responsibilities appropriate to its role," Kihara said.

Responding to an opposition lawmaker's question regarding the premier's Nov. 7 remarks on Taiwan, the Japanese government Tuesday said in a written reply that the Takaichi administration "totally maintains this government position and does not believe any review or reconsideration is necessary... on what constitutes a survival-threatening situation" for Japan, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi also held talks with Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao in Tokyo on Tuesday, amid the ongoing dispute over Takaichi's remarks, according to Kyodo News.

On Nov. 7, Takaichi told lawmakers that any Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally amount to a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."

Her remarks triggered massive backlash from Beijing, with China advising against travel to Japan, re-imposing a ban on imports of seafood, among other restrictive measures.

"Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are important not only for Japan's security but also for the stability of the international community," said Takachi's Cabinet on Tuesday.