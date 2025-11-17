South Korea proposes military talks with North Korea to prevent clashes near border

South Korea on Monday proposed military talks with North Korea along the Military Demarcation Line to prevent future clashes near the border, marking Seoul's first formal overture to Pyongyang since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.

"Our military officially suggests holding inter-Korean talks between military authorities to discuss how to establish the Military Demarcation Line, to prevent accidental clashes and ease military tensions," Kim Hong-cheol, deputy minister for national defense policy, said in a statement, according to Yonhap News.

"We anticipate the North's positive and swift response to our proposal, aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and restoring military trust," Kim said, adding that Seoul is open to negotiating details such as the venue and schedule.

The proposal comes amid a rise in border incidents, with North Korean troops reportedly crossing the line 10 times this year.

Kim said the violations appear to stem from missing border markers. The markers were installed in 1953, a month after the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.





