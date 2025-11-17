Finland sees no end to Ukraine war this year, says president

Finland's president said Monday that he does not foresee an end to the war in Ukraine this year, adding that "the earliest we can get to the negotiating table would be sometime in February or March 2026."

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, Alexander Stubb stressed the alliance's continued need to support Ukraine, saying: "Right now is the time to increase the pressure on Russia, both militarily and financially. Usually, I'm a realistic optimist, but to be quite honest, I don't see an end to this conflict this year."

He added that the earliest opportunity for negotiations would likely be February or March, depending on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assessment.

Stubb stressed that Russia "continues to target civilian infrastructure and populations, (with) no signs of real willingness to come to the negotiating table."

On diplomatic contacts, the Finnish president warned against unilateral actions, saying: "There should be no solo acts. That is exactly what Russia is trying to do. So if one European leader were to be in contact with his or her Russian counterpart, (that) would have to be closely coordinated."

Stubb said he does not see "any signs of radical changes in the US troop presence in Europe" and is not "excessively concerned" about it, adding that it is in everyone's interest for the US to maintain a foothold on the continent.

Rutte reiterated the alliance's commitment to deterrence and defense, highlighting recent European sanctions on Russia's oil sector and the importance of maintaining a strong US military presence in Europe.

"Together, we are demonstrating readiness and resolve. We are making sure that more capabilities are available whenever and wherever needed, on land, at sea and in the air, and we are working with industry to secure the technology systems and ammunition required to defend every inch of allied territory," he said.

He also addressed concerns over recent security incidents in Europe, including drone activity in Belgium and damage to railway tracks in Poland, with both underscoring close NATO cooperation with national authorities while awaiting official investigations.

"NATO and Poland are intensely in contact on this, and of course, we now have to await the outcome of the investigation," he said.

Earlier Monday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the damage caused overnight on the intercity Warsaw-Lublin rail line near the village of Mika an act of sabotage.

Russia has been blamed for earlier airspace violations and suspected acts of sabotage but has denied any responsibility.

At 1,343 kilometers (834 miles), Finland has the longest border of any European Union member state with Russia.

The Soviet Union invaded Finland in November 1939. The Winter War, as it is known, lasted for over three months and despite heavy losses, the USSR won.