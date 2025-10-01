Japan likely to choose next premier this month: Report

Japan is preparing to hold an extraordinary parliament session on Oct. 15 to possibly choose the successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing a senior official.

The parliament is expected to choose the new prime minister on Oct. 15, setting the stage for the formation of a new Cabinet. The upcoming Japanese leader is likely to be the victor of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership contest scheduled for Saturday.

The ruling coalition, composed of the LDP and its junior partner, the Komeito party, has lost its majority in both houses of parliament. However, they remain the largest faction as opposition parties have yet to unite behind a single candidate.

Five LDP lawmakers are competing in the race, including Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The LDP leadership election comes after Ishiba announced his resignation on Sept. 7 following the coalition's defeat in July's upper house elections.

The leadership vote, originally set for 2027, was brought forward after his decision to step down.