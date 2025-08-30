S. Korea approves talks with North Korea on peace marathon

The South Korean government has allowed municipal officials to contact their North Korean counterparts to discuss a plan to host an international marathon that will pass through the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, media reports said Saturday.

Seoul's Unification Ministry approved the plan of the border city of Paju's government to contact North Korean officials to discuss the municipality's proposed "Paju-Kaesong DMZ International Peace Marathon," according to Yonhap News.

The envisioned marathon starts at Imjingak Peace Park in Paju and passes through the DMZ and the North Korean border city of Kaesong before returning to Imjingak.

Paju Mayor Kim Kyoung-il submitted a request to the ministry earlier this month for approval for discussions with relevant North Korean authorities, and received approval Wednesday.

Paju officials plan to meet North Korean officials early next year to discuss the plan.

Under South Korean law, all nationals are restricted from contacting North Korea unless approval is received from the ministry.

It is, however, unclear whether Pyongyang will respond to the contact.

North Korea has already rebuffed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's peace overtures.

If realized, the Paju government said,20,000 participants from more than 10 countries are expected to participate in the marathon.