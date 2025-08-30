CHINAS TOP NEGOTIATOR HOLDS TRADE TALKS WITH US

China's top trade negotiator held talks with US officials on bilateral economic and trade relations amid a tariff truce between the economic giants, state media reported on Saturday.

Heading a delegation, Li Chenggang held talks with officials from the US Department of the Treasury, the Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative during his three-day visit to Washington this week, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

The two sides exchanged views on implementing the consensus reached between the Chinese and US presidents during their phone call on June 5, advancing bilateral economic and trade ties, and following up on previous bilateral trade talks, according to a statement released by the Chinese Commerce Ministry.

Li stressed that China and the US should adhere to the "principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

Both sides, he added, should make "full" use of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanisms, manage differences through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing, expand cooperation, and work together to promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

The two sides on Aug. 11 agreed to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days, fixing duties of 30% on Chinese imports and 10% Chinese levies on US goods.