Pakistani foreign minister makes 1st Bangladesh visit in 13 years

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for a two-day official visit, the first by a Pakistani foreign minister in 13 years, in a move seen as a sign of improving relations between the two South Asian countries.

Dar landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, where he was received by Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam and other senior officials, according to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry. The ministry has not yet released details of the visit or agreements expected to be signed.

The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka said Dar will meet Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, along with other senior officials.

"Discussions will encompass the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including regional and international issues of mutual interest," the commission said.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry described the visit as "historic" on US social media company X, calling it a "significant milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations as a Pakistani foreign minister is visiting Bangladesh after a gap of around 13 years."

A number of trade and cooperation agreements are expected to be signed during the trip.

The last Pakistani foreign minister to visit Bangladesh was Hina Rabbani Khar in 2012, who stayed less than 12 hours in Dhaka.

Dar's visit coincides with a separate four-day trip by Pakistan's commerce minister, which runs until Aug. 24.

Bangladesh broke away from Pakistan in 1971 following a war of independence. Bilateral ties have often been strained, with relations sharply deteriorating during the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Relations between Dhaka and Islamabad have warmed in recent months, particularly after the August 2024 uprising that toppled Hasina's government.





