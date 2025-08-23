News World Gaza conflict at 'realm of non-accountability', says Irish president

DPA WORLD Published August 23,2025

Palestinian women and girls elbow their way to receive cooked rice from charity kitchen in Gaza City on August 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Irish president has said the conflict in Gaza is at the "realm of non-accountability".



Michael D Higgins described the ongoing conflict as a "tragic period" in the world's history.



The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said on Friday that famine is occurring in Gaza City and could spread further south.



It comes after weeks of warnings by aid groups that restrictions on aid were leading to starvation among Palestinians.



In an interview with RTE Radio 1 as he prepares to step down from his role, which he has held since 2011, Higgins said the realm of unaccountability is the most "dangerous threat to democracy".



He said: "We are at the realm of non-accountability.



"And we are in an extraordinary moment where you have three members of (the Israeli) Cabinet who are interested explicitly in illegality, but they're not worried about international law.



"The other thing which is now proposed is, in fact, breaking the link between the West Bank and Gaza.



"The realm of unaccountability is the most dangerous threat to democracy.



"Standing at the back of it is the unaccountable role of technology, the idea that you could shift it up to the arms race, without taking into account the fundamental distinction with humanity itself.



"You can't use the genocide that is taking place [in Gaza] as a distraction from the neglected political issues that have been neglected for so long.



"The main thing is, I think, for a global reassertion of the importance of the [UN] General Assembly.



"I have been outlining recently how in the Charter there is a mechanism called Chapter Seven, where, if a certain proportion of the committee of the General Assembly supported, even if the Security Council uses the veto to block it, the secretary general can call for a force to be put together to guarantee humanitarian access."



On Friday, Higgins condemned the famine in Gaza City, saying the declaration has not come as a surprise.





















