Gaza health official warns of severe overcrowding at malnutrition clinic

Aisha Wahdan, mother of 8-month-old Hatem, who is being treated for malnutrition, feeds him milk at Al-Rantisi Hospital, amid severe shortages of infant formula, in Gaza City, August 7, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

A senior health official in Gaza warned Saturday of severe overcrowding in a children's malnutrition clinic at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis as famine in the besieged enclave reaches a "critical phase."

Ahmed al-Farra, director of the Tahrir Hospital for Children and Maternity at the complex, appeared in a video released by the Health Ministry documenting the overcrowding inside the malnutrition clinic.

He said the clinic, which operates only two days a week, is receiving "three to four times" the expected number of patients.

"Each day the clinic is open, no fewer than 52 new cases are diagnosed," he added.

The ministry has repeatedly raised alarms over the rising cases of malnutrition among children in Gaza linking the crisis to Israel's policy of blocking food and medical supplies since March.

Farra highlighted the case of 18-month-old Shahd Mohammed Zaarab, who weighs only 5.8 kilograms compared to the normal average of 11-12 kilograms.

He said the child suffers from acute malnutrition, losing both subcutaneous fat and muscle mass. "Her condition is like a skeleton covered with skin," he added.

The official warned that Gaza's health and humanitarian situation is "catastrophic," stressing that the territory has entered a decisive stage of famine.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) initiative has confirmed famine in Gaza City and projected its spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

Israel rejected the report, claiming it relied on "biased sources" and "methodological gaps." The Israeli military argued the findings were "influenced by Hamas."

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, starvation-related deaths have risen to 281 since October 2023, including 114 children.

Since March 2, Israel has kept all Gaza crossings closed, barring humanitarian aid despite large aid convoys stranded at the border. Overall, it has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023.