Turkish navy to parade in Istanbul Strait for TEKNOFEST

Selected units of the Turkish Navy will parade along the Istanbul Strait on Sunday as part of "Blue Homeland," a TEKNOFEST event showcasing Türkiye's naval and maritime capabilities.

Participating ships include the TCG Anadolu, TCG Savarona, and the TCG Hizirreis submarine, the event organizers said.

They are scheduled to sail from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm local time, beginning at the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and passing through Sariyer, Tarabya, Emirgan, Kanlica, Rumeli Hisarı, Kandilli, Bebek, and Ortakoy, before reaching Dolmabahce Palace via the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will salute the fleet.

The parade will continue along the coasts of Moda, Caddebostan, and Maltepe.

TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland activities will take place on Aug. 30-31 at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command.

The program will include naval ship model exhibitions, virtual reality experience zones, demonstrations by SAT and SAS commandos, boat races, and a ship design workshop.





