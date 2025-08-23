Maduro calls US warship deployment ‘illegal’ bid to topple Venezuelan government

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro looks on during a meeting at the National Assembly in Caracas on August 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned the deployment of three US warships near his country's coast, describing the move as an "illegal" attempt to overthrow his government.

"What they're threatening to do against Venezuela — government change, a military terrorist attack — is immoral, criminal and illegal," Maduro told lawmakers on Friday.

According to reports, the US Navy this week sent three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers to international waters close to Venezuela, while American media said as many as 4,000 marines could also be deployed.

"This is a matter of peace, of international law, for Latin America and the Caribbean. Anyone who commits an act of aggression against a country in Latin America is attacking all countries," Maduro said.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for using military force against drug cartels in Latin America. Washington also doubled the reward for Maduro's arrest to $50 million over drug trafficking charges.

In response, Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million members of Venezuela's national militia and thanked regional allies for supporting his government against what he described as a "rotten rehash" of US threats.

"We defend our seas, our skies, and our lands. We liberate them. We police and patrol them. No empire will touch the sacred soil of Venezuela, nor should it touch the sacred soil of South America," he said.