Türkiye: 'The scale of the humanitarian disaster is once again evident'

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized that the report and the UN Secretary-General's assessments "once again reveal the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Netanyahu government's genocidal policies against the Palestinians."

"The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report on the famine in Gaza and the UN Secretary-General's statements referencing the report have once again revealed the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Netanyahu government's genocidal policies against the Palestinians. What emboldens and makes Israel reckless is the impunity for the war crimes and violations of international law it has committed to date. Securing a permanent ceasefire, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable in courts, and keeping humanitarian aid corridors open without interruption are among the most fundamental obligations of international law and humanity. Türkiye will continue its unwavering support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people."