S. KOREA WONT PURSUE UNIFICATION BY ABSORPTION

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday said he would respect North Korea's political system and not seek unification through absorption, while calling for steps to ease tensions and restore the 2018 inter-military deal, Yonhap news reported.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule, Lee extended an olive branch to North Korea and outlined his vision for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"We affirm our respect for the North's current system, aver that we will not pursue any form of unification by absorption and assert that we have no intention of engaging in hostile acts," he said.

He said South Korea will take "proactive, gradual steps" to restore the 2018 military tension reduction pact to prevent accidental clashes and build trust.

Lee's remarks came a day after the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong rejected Seoul's reconciliatory moves, including dismantling propaganda loudspeakers along the border.

- NORTH KOREA LEADER HAILING TIES WITH RUSSIA

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed ties with Russia, saying both countries were once again creating a history of justice in the struggle for national dignity and sovereignty, and for world peace and stability.

Kim made the remarks during an event celebrating the 80th anniversary of liberation from Japan's colonial rule, held in Pyongyang and also attended by Russian officials, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency.

"Today, the friendly relations between North Korea and Russia are developing into an alliance unprecedented in history, and are being solidified in a joint struggle to prevent the resurgence of neo-Nazism and to defend sovereignty, security, and international justice," he said.