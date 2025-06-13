S.Korea’s president appoints 3 special counsels to probe predecessor Yoon

South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has appointed three independent counsels to investigate his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, over several high-profile allegations, including a failed martial law attempt, corruption claims involving Yoon's wife, and the handling of the death of a marine corporal in 2023.

The Democratic Party said the presidential office notified the appointments Thursday night after receiving the party's recommendations, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Lee designated Cho Eun-suk, former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, to investigate a string of charges against Yoon over his botched martial law bid, including insurrection and military mutiny.

Min Joong-ki, former chief of the Seoul Central District Court, was appointed to lead the probe into former first lady Kim Keon Hee on corruption allegations.

Lee Myeong-hyeon, a former senior official at the Defense Ministry's prosecutors' office, will investigate the circumstances surrounding the probe into the death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who drowned during flood rescue efforts in July 2023. Reports said life vests were not distributed during the mission and Yoon is being accused of interfering in the inquest.

Yoon, who was removed from office after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment in March, has denied all allegations.

In a related development, President Lee on Friday accepted the resignation of his Oh Kwang-soo, his senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, following a mounting controversy over his wife's undisclosed real estate holdings and a huge loan he allegedly took out using a friend's name, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Oh, who was appointed just five days earlier, submitted his resignation Thursday. His departure marks the first high-level resignation in Lee's administration since he took office on June 4.

The senior civil affairs secretary is responsible for screening top-ranking public officials and the overseeing law enforcement agencies.



