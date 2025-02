At least 15 dead after overcrowding at New Delhi railway station

At least 15 people, including 10 women and three children, died in the chaos of passengers rushing for two delayed trains at New Delhi's railway station, NDTV reported on Sunday, citing officials.

The incident occurred around 2000 local time (1430 GMT) on two platforms as passengers waited to board trains to Prayagraj city, a temporary township created to host the Maha Kumbh festival.