Pace of aid entry into Gaza ‘humanely unacceptable’: Arab League

The Arab League on Saturday described the pace of aid entering the Gaza Strip as "unacceptable both humanely and morally," calling on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the aid in the enclave.

During a press conference at the Rafah border crossing from the Egyptian side, Hossam Zaki, the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, stated that "the pace at which aid is entering the Gaza Strip is not acceptable humanely and morally," according to the Egyptian Al-Qahera News Channel.

Zaki also called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow the aid to enter.

Hamas has repeatedly complained about Israel's obstruction of aid entering the Gaza Strip, particularly aid related to shelter.

Israel has effectively turned Gaza into the world's largest open-air prison, maintaining an 18-year blockade and forcing nearly 2 million of its 2.3 million residents into displacement amid dire shortages of food, water, and medicine due to deliberate restrictions.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.