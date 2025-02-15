Rutte: Putin would not dare attack NATO country, would face ‘full onslaught'

Russian President Vladimir Putin would not dare to attack a NATO country, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said at the Munich Security Council on Saturday, adding that Moscow would face the "full onslaught" of the alliance if that were to happen.



The NATO secretary general called on European countries to make concrete proposals rather than complaining about being excluded from potential talks on Ukraine.



Europe must ensure that Ukraine is in "the best possible position during the peace talks," Mark Rutte told a panel at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.



"And to my European friends, I would say, get into the debate, not by complaining that you might yes or not be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals (and) ideas. Ramp up the spending, make sure that the training and the weapons supplies continue, but also come up with concrete ideas; what, for example, could security guarantees look like?" Rutte said.



Rutte said Europe has to come up with "good proposals" on helping secure any peace in Ukraine if it wants to be involved in US-led talks.



"If Europeans want to have a say, make yourself relevant," Rutte told journalists at the Munich Security Conference.













