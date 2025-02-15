Released Israeli captives call for completion of exchange deal with Hamas

Three Israeli captives released on Saturday urged both Israeli and Hamas leaders to complete the ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all remaining captives, emphasizing that "time is running out."

The released detainees made their public appeal from a platform provided by the Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, before being reunited with their families as part of the sixth batch of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

"I can finally see the sun and step out of captivity," said Sagui Dekel-Chen, 33, who holds both Israeli and American citizenship.

He called on leaders from both sides to "do everything in their power to ensure the continuation of the agreement through its first, second, and third phases."

Yair Horn, 46, expressed gratitude for his return home. "We are happy to be back," he said, adding, "I say this while my brother Eitan is still there—he is expected to be released in the second phase of the deal. All the captives must be freed."

Horn stressed the urgency of the situation, saying, "Time is running out for us and the families. This must end. The agreement must continue, and all captives must be brought home."

The third released prisoner, 29-year-old Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, who also holds Russian citizenship, spoke from the platform in Khan Younis.

"Today, after 498 days in captivity, we are free. We are happy, but we do not forget the others still held," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, and Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released three Israeli captives in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In exchange, Israel is set to release 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the deal.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.