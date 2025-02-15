Football star Mesut Özil speaks out against Israeli violence: Humanity cannot remain silent on Gaza massacre

Former football star Mesut Özil answered questions on Vav TV's "One-on-One with Youth" program. He also gave advice to young people. On the other hand, the famous footballer pointed out that he was judged and ostracized for his own thoughts during his time in Europe, and underlined that all of humanity should stand up and say stop to the persecution in Gaza, which is on the world's agenda.

Mesut Özil was a guest on the "One-on-One with Youth" TV program with Hasan Basri Karadeniz. Özil gave remarkable answers to the questions of the young people on the TV program.

Özil made remarkable statements about the Israeli massacre in the war-torn Gaza Strip:

"Frankly, what is being done there is a great persecution. I am a father, I have 2 daughters. Humanity needs to wake up, not just the sports community, we have been very silent. All of humanity needs to stand up for persecuted Palestinians and say stop to the Israeli massacre in the Gaza Strip. I have never applauded anyone who commits persecution. There is persecution in many parts of the world like Gaza. As Türkiye, we must be strong. After that, they cannot do this persecution."





