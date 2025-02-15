News World Zelensky calls for 'armed forces of Europe' amid altered EU-US ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the establishment of a unified "armed forces of Europe" during his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, citing a shifting relationship with Washington under President Donald Trump.

Zelensky urged Europe to shape its own future in view of the threat emanating from Russia alongside Washington's weakening commitment to the continent's security. "The time has come, the armed forces of Europe must be created," he said.



Such troops should not replace NATO, but level European defence contributions with those made by the United States, he said.



"Yesterday here in Munich, the US vice president made it clear. Decades, he said, decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending," Zelensky said, referring to US Vice President JD Vance who addressed the gathering on Friday.



"From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that," he said, noting Trump would reduce spending on European defence.



"Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones," Zelensky said.



"Some in Europe may be frustrated with Brussels," he said. "But let's be clear: if not Brussels, then Moscow."



Zelensky also urged Europe to cooperate with Washington, saying otherwise, Moscow would take advantage of any divisions and tear Europe apart.



Zelensky also warned that Russia may be preparing for further military escalation, with Ukrainian intelligence suggesting that Moscow is looking to move troops to allied Belarus this summer.



Russia is also building up of its armed forces further and is recruiting additional soldiers, he said.



The deployment in Belarus would be declared a military exercise, Zelensky said, adding this was how the Russian invasion of Ukraine began almost three years ago.



It is unclear who Russia would be looking to target with the build-up, Zelensky said, adding he sees no signs that Moscow might be willing to agree to a peace deal.



He also noted that Belarus borders three NATO countries and has become an important pillar for Russian military operations, citing the stationing of long-range missile systems and nuclear weapons in the country.



Zelensky called on Ukraine's Western allies to draw up plans on how to handle another potential Russian attack.



Regarding negotiations to an end of the war in Ukraine, Zelensky called for the participation of European states, not just Russia and the US.



His comments come after Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Wednesday and agreed to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine "immediately," raising alarm among Ukraine and its European partners over potentially being bypassed in peace talks.



Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that negotiations with Russia must respect Ukraine's "sovereign independence."



The German leader made it clear that Ukraine must be enabled to effectively defend itself with substantial military aid in a peace settlement, as he addressed world leaders and foreign policy experts on the second day of the high-profile gathering in Munich.



"Ukraine must have armed forces at the end of any negotiated solution that can repel any renewed Russian attack. Financially, materially, and logistically, this will be an enormous challenge," Scholz said.



The German chancellor emphasized that European and trans-Atlantic partners will continue to be needed for this effort, warning a victory for Russia or the collapse of Ukraine would not create peace.















