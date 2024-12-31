 Contact Us
Amid air crash tragedy, car rams into South Korean market, injuring 13

Published December 31,2024
At least 13 people were injured on Tuesday when a car rammed into a market in South Korea which is mourning the death of 179 people killed in an air crash.

A driver in his 70s rammed a car into Mokdong Kkaebi Market in southwestern Seoul on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Four people were seriously injured while nine with minor injuries were taken to hospital.

The driver also remained safe in the incident. Police launched an investigation to know the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, South Korea authorities began releasing the bodies of the plane crash victims to families as so far 174 out of 179 have been identified.

According to the Land Ministry, they are still checking to identify the remaining five victims.

A team of the US National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing officials also arrived at the scene earlier in the day to support South Korean authorities with the investigation, the agency reported.

Only two crew members survived the Sunday's deadly plane crash.