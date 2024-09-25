JAPAN SAYS IT RECEIVED NO ADVANCE NOTICE OF CHINAS INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCH

Japan claimed China "gave no advance notice" before test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean earlier on Wednesday.

"China's growing military activity is a serious concern," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a news conference in Tokyo.

He said Japan would "continue to carry out surveillance activities" following the test-launch, reported Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

China's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the country's Rocket Force had test-fired an ICBM into the Pacific Ocean earlier on Wednesday, successfully carrying out the trial with a dummy warhead. The missile fell into a designated area in international waters, the ministry added.

"It is in line with international law and international practices and is not directed against any country or target," it said.

According to the daily South China Morning Post, this was Beijing's first known launch of an ICBM in 44 years.

The ministry claimed it informed all relevant countries in advance as the launch was a routine arrangement in the Rocket Force's annual training plan.



