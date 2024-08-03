Aircraft crashes into empty house in Thailand, killing pilot

A light aircraft crashed into an empty house during a test flight in Thailand on Saturday, killing the pilot, local media reported.

The incident occurred in Samut Sakhon province, along the coast of the Gulf of Thailand.

The aircraft was reportedly taking off from a nearby golf resort when it lost control and collided with the house.

According to the Bangkok Post, the aircraft lost altitude during a maintenance test flight as part of a repair process for previous engine problems.

The house was unoccupied at the time, preventing any additional casualties on the ground, local media reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash to determine its cause and circumstances.