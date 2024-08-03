CHINESE TENNIS PLAYER ZHENG QINWEN WINS WOMENS OLYMPIC GOLD AT PARIS 2024

China's Zheng Qinwen poses with her medal on the podium at the presentation ceremony for the women's singles tennis event on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 3, 2024. (AFP)

China's Zheng Qinwen won an Olympic gold in women's tennis at the Paris 2024 Games on Saturday.

Zheng, 21, beat Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets in women's singles gold medal match at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

On Thursday, Zheng won against Polish top seed in women's tennis and Paris 2024 favorite Iga Swiatek to have proceeded to the final.

Swiatek beat Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to take an Olympic bronze Friday.

Zheng has become the first Asian-born tennis player to win an Olympic gold in singles, and this marked China's 16th gold medal to top the Paris Games' medal table.

The Paris 2024 will end on Aug. 11.