A teen was killed and six others injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

Hassan Imad Karim, 17, was killed when a drone targeted the town center of Deir Siriane in the Marjaayoun district, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group mourned 17, was from the town of Deir Siriane in southern Lebanon.

Karim's death brought the number of Hezbollah fighters killed since Oct. 8 to 390, according to an Anadolu tally.

Fears have grown of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,000 victims since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.





















